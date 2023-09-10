0 0

The Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 22 clash between Dynamos and Highlanders had to be called off due to disturbances from the crowd at Barbourfields Stadium.

The match was halted just 35 minutes in, shortly after Dembare scored their second goal.

Disorder erupted when spectators at the Soweto End of the stadium began hurling objects onto the field and eventually stormed the pitch.

The Glamour Boys, who were the home team in the match, are currently playing their home games in Bulawayo due to the lack of available football venues in Harare, had extended their lead with Frank Makarati’s header in the 35th minute. Keith Madera had opened the scoring as early as the 2nd minute.

Both teams’ players and coaching staff were forced to retreat to the locker rooms, awaiting instructions from the match officials.

Following a prolonged interruption, the decision to abandon the game was reached.

The ultimate outcome of the match will be determined by the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee, with Dynamos possibly receiving a 3-0 victory by default.