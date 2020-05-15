In a heartbreaking video, hospitalised Harare West MP Joana Mamombe who was on Wednesday abducted alongside two other female MDC Alliance colleagues, has spoken of the horrendous torture and sexual abuse which they were subjected to by suspected state security agents.

Mamombe, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri were found ‘badly tortured’ at Muchapondwa Business Centre in Bindura after they were abducted under controversial circumstances following a flash demonstration in Warren Park suburb on Wednesday.

They are currently admitted at Parktown Hospital in Harare.

Uncontrollably sobbing, Mamombe revealed that she was also forced to drink Marova’s urine.

“If you asked to use a toilet, they (state security agents) would order you to do it there,’ the Harare West legislator said in a bedside interview, speaking in the vernacular Shona.

“They made me drink Netsai’s urine… They said you’re the girls that think are fearless. They were sexually abusing Cecilia, fondling her breasts. State agents were fondling her breasts whilst Netsai and myself were ordered to sing,” she tearfully narrated the painful ordeal.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Zwnews