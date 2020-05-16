Liberation war stalwart and Zanu PF politburo member Absolom Sikhosana has died.

Sikhosana passed away last night at United Bulawayo Hospitals where he had been admitted since Monday this week, revealed Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube.

“He was so friendly to everybody, free to talk to anytime, he was that type of a leader and leading from behind. We have lost a great man,” Ncube said.

Obert Mpofu, the Zanu PF Secretary for Adminstration described the late Sikhosana as a hardworking leader who was loyal and committed to the ruling party.

“Cde Sikhosana was a disciplined and dedicated cadre that we worked with for many years. He was unflinching in his resolve to serve the party and when he was leader of the youths, there was so much discipline in the party,” said Mpofu.

“He was a hardworking leader and until his death he was loyal and committed to the party. It is sad that we have lost our brother. He has never veneered off the revolutionary path. Because of his discipline, he was made interim chairperson of Bulawayo despite being a politburo member while they fix their structures and there was now order in Bulawayo because Cde Sikhosana wa sat the helm,”said Dr Mpofu.

Although President Emmerson Mnangagwa is largely expected to declare Sikhosana a national hero, Mpofu said the family of the deceased veteran of the liberation struggle will be consulted on the way forward.

State Media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews