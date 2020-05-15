The European Union (EU) has dismissed as ludicrous, reports that the bloc had a hand in staging what Zimbabwean authorities have branded ‘fake abductions’ involving three top party officials from the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition MDC Alliance.

Head of Delegation of the EU to Zimbabwe, Timo Olkkonen said such claims ‘deserve no comment’.

“Ludicrous allegations of (EU in Zimbabwe) involvement in staging ‘fake abductions’ don’t deserve a comment. The peddling of this ‘fake’ narrative without evidence is self-centered and inhumane in view of the plight and trauma of the victims. Facts need to come to light,” Olkkonen said.

The trio of Harare West parliamentarian Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova was found badly beaten and dumped along Bindura Road Friday morning.

They allegedly became victims of enforced abductions after they reportedly orchestrated a flash demonstration in Harare’s Warren Park neighborhood last Wednesday.

Despite initially confirming that the three had been arrested and taken to Harare Central Police Station, the police eventually made a dramatic u-turn, professing ignorance over their whereabouts.

Disturbing pictures of the brutalised three Youth Assembly leaders have since gone viral on various social networking platforms. They are currently admitted at a medical centre in the capital.

Quite bizzarely, the ruling party has dismissed the abductions as fake and, instead, demanded an apology from the EU for labelling the ruling party as the scapegoat to the much publicised abductions.

The EU has, however, implored on Harare to expeditiously investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book.

“(We are) relieved that three MDC officials were found, but deeply concerned about reports of torture and humiliation during their (enforced disappearance). We urge authorities to sincerely and swiftly investigate, and bring those responsible to justice!” the EU wrote, signing off with the hashtag #NoZimpunity.

