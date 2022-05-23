A video showing a border immigration officer receiving and hiding bribe money under a book has gone viral.

Meanwhile, prominent investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono commenting on the video, said Zimbabwe has become home of corruption.

He said nobody in the country’s highest offices is willing to fight corruption:

“Bribery corruption caught on camera!

“Zimbabwe is now the home of corruption!

“It is difficult to deal with corruption when it starts from the leadership, nobody has an appetite in the regime to fight it head on.

“Nothing gets done without bribes in government offices these days!”

Apparently, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa when came to power through a military coup promised to fight corruption, a pledge he is yet to full-fill.

He stands accused of habouring corrupt allies, amid allegations by critics that he is not a saint either.

Zwnews