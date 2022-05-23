City of Harare which has been battling to collect garbage for years, has introduced Ward based refuse dumps clearance programme.

The city has been attributing the failure to a number of challenges including shortage of and antiquated refuse collection trucks.

Apparently, a senior council official recently said garbage collection is set to improve following the purchase of 10 new refuse compactors, five skip trucks and one front and loader.

In an interview with Sunshine News, Chairperson of the Environmental Management Committee councillor Tendai Matafi said council has since taken delivery of four refuse compactors with the rest of equipment expected in the first quarter.

Cllr Matafi said his committee expects massive improvement especially after the introduction of three shifts a day to help in clearing garbage dumps.

“So far we have four new compactors have arrived. We are expecting the remaining six to be delivered soon.

“We have introduced a three shift system on refuse collection so that we can enhance service delivery,” he said adding that the government will soon disburse funds for road maintenance.

