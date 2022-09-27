Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has charged at Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda saying he should pack his bags and go.

Mliswa was speaking in response to Chokuda’s statement as he explained the corrupt laptops deal which was later reversed after public outcry.

The Parliament of Zimbabwe through its administration wanted to buy laptops for over $9000 USD. The prices were inflated and this arouse public outcry resulting in Chokuda announcing reversal of the deal.

Zwnews

Video courtesy of OpenparlyZw