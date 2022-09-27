According to preliminary results just released, separatists in the occupied territories of Ukraine have overwhelmingly indicated their interest to join Russia in a referenda dismissed as a ‘sham’ and President Vladimir Putin’s major step towards the annexation of the restive territories.
RIA Novosti, a Russian state-owned domestic news agency, has released the preliminary results of the discredited poll in the regions of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson.
Zwnews publishes the released preliminary results as follows:
Zaporizhzhia region – 98.19%
DNR (Donetsk) – 97.91% LPR – 97.82%
Kherson region – 96.97%
more details to follow…
