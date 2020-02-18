Zimbabwe national team’s celebrated legend and all time top-goal scorer Peter Ndlovu was last week honoured for his superb contribution to the game at a banquet in the United Kingdom.

Ndlovu was honoured in absentia during the Team Zimbabwe UK victory celebrations and his brother Brian, received the Award of Excellency gong on Peter’s behalf. Brian is the youngest sibling in the Ndlovu footballing dynasty which also boasts of the late inimitable dribbling wizard Adam, and Madinda.

“As an organisation we saw it befitting to give an Award of Excellence to Peter Ndlovu to honour him for his outstanding achievements in football,” Team Zimbabwe UK CEO, Marshall Gore said.

“We are giving this to him to honour him as the greatest ever Zimbabwean player in the last 40 years, most capped (100 caps) and the country’s all-time top goalscorer (38 goals). As Zimbabwe captain, we felt that Peter demonstrated true leadership both on and off the pitch. His outstanding performances were also felt here in the UK. We felt he deserved to be honoured because of his contributions to the communities and to the national game itself”, said Gore.

Peter also holds the distinction of being the first African to play in the English premiership when on Wednesday August 19, 1992, he featured in his first game for former EPL side Coventry City in a match against Tottenham. In that debut, he only played for twenty minutes, though. He also captained the Zimbabwe Warriors side that made history when it qualified for its debut Africa Cup of Nations finals in Tunisia, 2004.

State Media