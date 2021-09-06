Zimbabwe’s Warriors are in Ethiopia ahead of their second group G match set for tomorrow.

The Warriors arrived yesterday and have been familiarising with the country’s environment.

The Zimbabwe Football Association confirmed the team’s arrival yesterday:

“Warriors have safely arrived in Bahir Dar ahead of their World Cup Qualifier against Ethiopia on the 7th of September.”

Zimbabwe drew nil all with South Africa in their first match at home, while Ethiopia fell to Ghana.

A solitary strike from Mubarak Wakaso handed Ghana a 1-0 home victory over Ethiopia in Group G of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at Cape Coast Stadium on Friday.

The win sent the Black Stars to the top of the table ahead of their matchday two showdown away against South Africa.

Zwnews