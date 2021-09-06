Zimbabweans today remember the country’s founding executive President, Robert Mugabe who died a bitter man in 2019 after having been dethroned by his trusted lieutenants.

The former strongman died in Singapore, where he had been receiving treatment.

Mugabe was ousted in a military coup in 2017 after 37 years in power and replaced by Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, the former president was praised for broadening access to health and education for the black majority.

But later years were marked by violent repression of his political opponents and Zimbabwe’s economic ruin.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa commenting after Mugabe’s death said:

“As we mourn the passing on of our Commander, Liberator, Founder and Leader, we remain determined to carry forward the transformation he so fervently desired, including protecting and defending the gains of the struggle…,”

However, many some Zimbabweans are now missing the late former strongman saying the country is now worse off.

They say Mugabe was far much better than Mnangagwa.

Zwnews