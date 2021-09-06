Minister of State and Devolution for Masvingo Ezra Chadzamira was earlier arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for corruption.

This is allegedly in relation with the allocation of sugarcane plots in Chiredzi.

Chadzamira appeared at Masvingo magistrate’s court and was granted bail by Patience Madondo.

The case will proceed by way of summoms.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has been blamed for ‘catch and release.’

Analysts maintain that the government through ZACC is not sincere in fighting corruption.

They say well connected people are left scott free despite having been fingered in corrupt deeds.

Accoding to critics a lot of high profile people are untouchable.

They say the incidents in which some high profile people have been arrested for corruption is when Mnangagwa deems them as his political enemies.

Zwnews