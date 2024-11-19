The Warriors of Zimbabwe has been given a shot in the arm by businesspersons Wicknell Chivayo and Scott Sakupwanya after qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations AFCON 2025 to be held in Morocco next year.

While announcing the donation of USD250,000 to the Warriors, the two said their gesture is in line with the President’s mantra of “LEAVING NO ONE AND NO PLACE BEHIND” and in unwavering support of local sports.

Zimbabwe ended the qualifying campaign second in Group J with nine points as Cameroon finished unbeaten on 14.

Meanwhile, for the first time nine teams from the Southern African Development Community have qualified for the AFCON finals.

These are:

1- Angola 🇦🇴

2- Botswana 🇧🇼

3- Comoros 🇰🇲

4- D.R. Congo 🇨🇩

5- Mozambique 🇲🇿

6- South Africa 🇿🇦

7- Tanzania 🇹🇿

8- Zambia 🇿🇲

9- Zimbabwe 🇿🇼