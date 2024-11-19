President Emmerson Dambudzo Mangagwa has appointed Lovemore Matuke, Senator as the Minister of State for National Security.

The appointment done in terms of Section 104 Subsection (1) as read with Section 225 of the Constitution is with immediate effect.

This was announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya.

The post was became vacant following the surprise firing of his (Mnangagwa’s) top ally Owen Muda Ncube in January 2022 while serving his first term as president.

Mnangagwa’s appointment of Matuke is in response to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Agency Gumbo’s sentiments in parliament recently.

The Hatcliffe MP, Gumbo told parliament this week that by keeping the position vacant, Mnangagwa was in breach of section 225 of the Zimbabwe constitution which placed an obligation on him as president to appoint a minister in charge of the country’s intelligence service.

Gumbo said it was important to have a minister in charge of the national intelligence services so that questions on national security issues could be directed to them.

