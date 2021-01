Home based Zimbabwe warriors team members have left for Cameroon to take part in the African Nations Championship (Chan), a tournament which starts on Saturday.

Zimbabwe have been drawn in the same group with Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Mali. The locally based Warriors square off with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the tournament opener on Saturday.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers:

Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders:

Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Tafadzwa Jaravani (Caps United), Ian Nekati (Chicken inn), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Carlos Mavhurume (Caps United), Pawell Govere (Golden Eagles), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Talent Chamboko (Manica Diamonds)

Midfielders:

Richard Hachiro (Caps United), Ronald Chitiyo (Caps United), Gabriel Nyahwa (Bulawayo Chiefs), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Leeroy Mavunga (Caps United), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Denver Mukamba (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Strikers: Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn), Thomas Chideu (Harare City), Farawo Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs)