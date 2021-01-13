Prominent Mzansi artist DJ Zinhle has revealed that she can’t cook.

The multi-talented club DJ, musician, businesswoman and super mommy to Kairo was recently asked on Twitter whether there’s anything she cannot do.

The stunner shared that she’s definitely not good in the kitchen.

Her response left many of her fans on the micro-blogging app surprised.

The only thing that most people are sure DJ Zinhle can cook is good music.

The media personality has been serving Mzansi hits since she became a professional musician some years ago.

Her list of hits include songs such as Umlilo, My Name Is and Indlovu – a song she dropped recently.

-Briefly