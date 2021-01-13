The Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services says the country has drafted a coronavirus vaccine framework which will guide its rolling out.

Acting Information minister Jenfan Muswere says the framework will be communicated in due course after all the modalities have been finalised.

“A draft COVID-19 vaccine framework and plan has been developed and will be communicated in due course after all due processes have been finalised,” Muswere says.

Meanwhile, the country may get its first batch of the Covid-19 vaccine next month, with the government working out the national deployment plan.

This also include training of healthcare workers who will administer the vaccine.

Zimbabwe is preparing to get the delivery of the vaccine procured under a global ground-breaking initiative led by the World Health Organisation, known as Covax.

WHO plans to secure and distribute billions of doses to African countries, once licensed and approved.

-Zwnews