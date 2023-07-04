A FOOTBALLER, who was good enough to be called into the Warriors’ squad and featured in the CAF Champions League just two years ago, is now battling a drug addiction.

There are fears that Last Jesi’s career could be over soon, and he could slide into a very dark hole, if he doesn’t get assistance quickly.

Bulawayo Chiefs coach, Lizwe Sweswe, feels the club’s midfielder can only overcome his drug addiction through rehabilitation.

Sweswe bailed out Jesi, when he was kicked out by Ngezi Platinum Stars for being a bad influence, to their youthful project.

But, this gamble seems to have backfired as Jesi disappeared from the Ninjas camp after playing just 122 minutes.

He is not showing up at the training sessions and his condition is said to have deteriorated in the City of Kings.

Sweswe told H-Metro that if the 28-year-old does not get immediate assistance, things could get out of hand.

“It’s really sad that this boy has chosen this life and it’s very disappointing considering our efforts to redeem his career.

“I don’t even know where he is.

“Jesi is someone who has a rare talent and, as a coach, you don’t need to tell him many things because of his deep knowledge of the game.

“I’m appealing to anyone, who is better placed, to take him to rehab because we cannot just give up on him like that when there is still a chance,” said Sweswe.

Drug addiction appears to be getting the better of local footballers and it has actually forced some to go for early retirement.

Former CAPS United captain, Moses Muchenje is also said to be close to making a sensational return to football after a lengthy battle with alcoholism.

Muchenje’s career was revived by Mubatirapamwe Trust Rehabilitation Centre.

Jesi has had a rough time in the past two years.

He endured a nightmarish end to his football career in Sudan.

He was stranded in the Arab country after authorities at his former club, Al Hilal, confiscated his passport and refused to pay outstanding salaries.

He only received his passport, and his outstanding dues, after the intervention of the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwean Embassies in Sudan and Tanzania

Jesi was not happy with the manner his contract was terminated after signing a three-year deal with the Sudanese giants in September 2020 for a reported US$65 000 fee.

He made an instant impact, on arrival in Sudan, when he scored on his debut as the Omdurman-based side drew 1-1 against Hay-Al-Arab, in a Sudan Premier League match on December 28.

Jesi featured for Al Hilal in five Champions League matches and was named man-of-the-match in two games.

However, he was released by the club, barely seven months into his contract.

