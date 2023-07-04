Gospel musician Diva Mafunga has died.

Sources revealed that the musician died in a road traffic accident last week after he performed at the Chipinge gala.

Pastor Charles Charamba, a fellow gospel artist, shared a heartfelt message of condolence on Twitter. He expressed his deep shock and extended his sincerest sympathies to the grieving family. His post read:

“The news has left us all in disbelief. We have lost a remarkable and trustworthy friend, someone who wholeheartedly showcased their love for God. May the Lord bring comfort to the children and the entire family during this difficult time. Rest in Power, our dear compatriot, Diva Mafunga.”