The Zimbabwe national soccer team, the Warriors’ super fan Judith Javachava has died.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced Javachava’s passing on.

“Our condolences to the Javachava family on the tragic passing on of Warriors super fan , Mrs Judith Javachava.

“Sisi Judy” as she was affectionately known was a passionate fan who always rallied our national teams.

“May the Lord comfort the family. MHDSRP,” wrote ZIFA on its Twitter handle.

Javachava, who was also a renowned Dynamos cheerleader, died in a car accident in Harare on Saturday morning.

She was also mother to former ZIFA Northern Region administrator Andrew Javachava, who is now the Ngezi Platinum Stars team manager.

Meanwhile, many football lovers have described her as a dedicated, colourful and fearless cheerleader who stood with her teams through thick and thin.

Speaking to Sunday Mail, former ZIFA chief executive Jonathan Mashingaidze, who is now the Dynamos CEO, also spoke highly of Javachava.

“A vivacious and bubbling football life cut short …so unbelievable and painful … may her gentle soul rest in eternal peace. She was also a colourful football volunteer.

“I also worked well with her son Andrew during my time at ZIFA and he was the Northern Region administrator,” Mashingaidze said.

-Zwnews