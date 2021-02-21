ASC JARAAF v FC PLATINUM MATCH

After a disappointing first-leg loss, FC Platinum will be looking to bounce back and get the job done away from home.

FC Platinum quest to reach the Caf Confederation Cup group phase faces what on paper looks like a daunting task against ASC Jaraaf at Stade Lat Dior Stadium on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean Champions go into this second leg play-off match carrying a 0-1 deficit from the home leg played in Harare last week.

Any win by two goals or more would be enough for Pure Platinum Play to secure a spot in the group stage. A narrow one nil win will force the match into extra time and penalty shoot out.