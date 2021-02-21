FC Platinum has been beaten in this evening’s second leg encounter of the CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage play-offs against ASC Jaraaf in Senegal.

The Zimbabwean champions which confirmed taking their first training in Senegal on Thursday under adverse weather conditions, has lost the second leg by a goal to nil; and 2 nil on aggregate, after a home defeat last week by a similar margin.

Posting on Facebook, after the training session, the club said:

“The Pure Platinum Play side had to endure the extreme conditions in Dakar yesterday morning in their first training in Senegal ahead of the CAF CC clash on Sunday against ASC Jaraaf…

“Today 19/2/2021 the Air Quality Index in Dakar according to AccuWeather forecast [www.accuweather.com] is at AQI104 and rated as Unhealthy.”

Meanwhile, a win by two goals or more would have been enough for Pure Platinum Play to secure a spot in the group stage.

Whilst a narrow one nil win would have forced the match into extra time and penalty shoot out.

-Zwnews