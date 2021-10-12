The Warriors of Zimbabwe are dating the Black Stars of Ghana in a World Cup Qualifier second leg tie at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac says he expects a tough match against Zimbabwe.

“The first match was also not easy because in some part of the match Zimbabwe showed they also have quality,” he says.

Zimbabwe is currently at the bottom of Group G and are the only team without a win, underlining a dreadful qualifier campaign.

The team has disappointed its fans.

The Black Stars of Ghana beat the Warriors 3-1 on Saturday.

Zwnews