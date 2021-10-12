Zimbabwe recorded six deaths and 79 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday.

Five deaths in Harare were community fatalities which occurred between 3 and 8 October but were not initially reported.

Apparently, schools have of late been new hotspots, with the government saying it is taking necessary measures to turn the tide.

Zimbabwe is contending a third wave urging citizens to get vaccinated and to adhere to health guidelines and protocols.

On vaccination, the country is planning to vaccinate 10 out of estimated 15 million people.

Zwnews