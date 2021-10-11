Movement for Democratic Change- Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s security vehicle was damaged after suspected ZANU-PF thugs blocked a road and stoned it in Charumbira, Masvingo.

Chamisa was scheduled to meet local leaders.

MDC-Alliance says the attack was coordinated.

The Zanu PF mobs waved placards denouncing “sanctions” blocked a road and attacked Chamisa’s aides this morning.

Party Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed the development, adding that their leader is safe:

“I have spoken to President

@nelsonchamisa

and I can confirm that he is safe following the violent attack on his convoy in Charumbira area this morning.

“President Chamisa is currently on a community citizens’ conversation interface in various provinces. The tour will go ahead.”

Zwnews