Warriors captain Marvellous Nakamba has gifted Collins Mnangagwa with his Luton Town Football Club jersey.

Collins is one of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s twin sons. His twin brother is Sean.

Nakamba (born 19 January 1994) is a Zimbabwean professional footballer who plays as a defensive midfielder for EFL Championship club Luton Town.

Nakamba has represented the country in the under-20 level.

On 13 June 2015, aged 21 years, he made his debut with the main squad, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 2–1 win against Malawi.

