Mauritius prime minister has accepted ‘huge defeat’ in another Southern African Development Community (SADC) ruling party election catastrophe!

Pravind Jugnauth, has conceded a “huge defeat” for his ruling coalition, L’Alliance Lepep, in the recent parliamentary elections.

This outcome marks a significant political shift in Mauritius, as the opposition Alliance of Change coalition, led by Navin Ramgoolam, appears set to take control of the government.

This latest defeat of a former liberation movement follows a similar one in Botswana.

Commenting on the development City of Bulawayo mayor David Coltart said Zambia was rather isolated in its pro democracy stance but in the last few months South Africa (through the GNU), Botswana and now Mauritius have had free and fair elections resulting in parties more committed to democracy at home and abroad coming to power.

He writes:

“There has been a dramatic shift in the power balance within

@SADC_News in the last few months.

“There is now significant core of Nations genuinely committed to SADC Electoral guidelines- Zambia, Botswana, Lesotho, South Africa and Mauritius.

“This is going to make it more difficult for the remaining tyrants to brazenly subvert the electoral process and to oppress democratic forces in their own countries.

“A fresh, vibrant wind of change appears to be sweeping through Southern Africa.”

Zwnews