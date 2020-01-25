Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) founder, Walter Magaya’s father, Freddy Muvirimi, has died. Mr Muvirimi died at Dandaro Hospital in Borrowdale on Thursday around midday.

He was 59.

According to Walter Magaya, his father has been ill since 2009. He got better after receiving prayers but deteriorated following a robbery attack at his home.

Meanwhile, an online Zimbabwe news publication sensationally claimed that Magaya’s father has been suffering from HIV-AIDS. The HIV-AIDS version did not sit well with some readers who said “People a family has lost a loved one and they are greaving but here you are posting speculations and gossips. Where is your humanity please show some respect.. To the Magaya family my deepest condolences”