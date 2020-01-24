Combative Zimbabwe PP Constantino Chiwenga has refused to accept the High Court’s decision to award custody of the couple’s young children to his estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa Chiwenga. The Vice President has wasted no time in fighting back and has since filed an appeal at the Supreme Court challenging the ruling made by High Court judge Christopher Dube-Banda earlier on today.

General Chiwenga’s latest move means that the order for him to transfer custody of the minor children within 24 hours is temporarily suspended until the matter is heard by the Supreme Court.

Chiwenga’s court papers read:

Is the matter between:

CONSTANTINO GUVHEYA DOMINIC NYIKADZINO ..APPELLANT

&

MARRY MUBAIWA-CHIWENGA -RESPONDENT

NOTICE OF APPEAL

TAKE NOTICE THAT the appellant hereby appeals against the whole of the judgment of the High Court of Zimbabwe. per Dube Banda .7; handed down at Harare on the 24Th JANAURY 2020 in case HC 127/20 as judgement number KR-74-2020.

A copy of the judgment is attached hereto as Annex “A”.

TAKE FURTHER NOTICE THAT the judgement appealed against is a final judgement granting interdiction relief and as such no leave is required to appeal the said judgement.

TAKE FURTHER TAKE NOTICE that the appellant undertakes to pay the costs for the preparation of the Record of Appeal as soon as the same have been ascertained by the Registrar pursuant to the applicable rules of this honourable court.

TAKE FURTHER NOTICE THAT the appellant undertakes to pay the respondent’s security for costs on appeal in such an amount as