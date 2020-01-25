FRANCE football powerhouse Olympique Lyon have unveiled their new signing striker Tino Kadewere.

Kadewere on Wednesday became Zimbabwe’s most expensive player after completing his move to French top-flight side from second-tier side Le Havre AC for €15 million deal.

“Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce the transfer of Zimbabwe international striker Tino Kadewere, from Le Havre AC, for € 12 million, to which may be added a maximum of € 2 million as well as a 15% sell-on clause,” the Club said in a statement.

Tino Kadewere has signed a 4-and-a-half-year contract with OL, until June 30, 2024.

He has scored 18 goals this season in 20 matches, and will in the end return on loan to HAC for the rest of the current campaign as part of the arrangement.

The Zimbabwean has been described by European publications as a “technically gifted striker” with “excellent dribbling and passing skills.”