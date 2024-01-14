Renowned religious figure Walter Magaya is once again entangled in controversy as he stands accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old member of his congregation. According to reports from Harare Times, the young girl, identified as Amanda Moyo, attended a church service and accepted a ride home from Magaya, only to be taken to a secluded location where the alleged assault occurred. The victim claims Magaya threatened her life and cursed her if she disclosed the incident.

Narration of the incident reveals that after the assault, Magaya purportedly gave the victim $100 in exchange for her silence. The ordeal came to light on January 12, 2014, when Amanda’s mother noticed her discomfort and later learned of the incident. The family took her to a private hospital, where she was diagnosed with genital herpes. Despite the severity of the accusations, the family has yet to report the matter to the police, allegedly contacting human rights organizations instead.

This is not the first time Magaya has faced such accusations. In the past, he was charged with raping a congregant’s daughter, although the victim later recanted the allegations in a video with her husband. Additionally, in 2016, Magaya was accused of raping another congregant, and though the victim attempted to withdraw the case citing threats, the state continued with legal proceedings against the religious leader.