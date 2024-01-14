Renowned musician Jah Prayzah, born Mukudzei Mukombe, is grieving the loss of his father, John Mukombe. The official confirmation came from NashTV and Jah Prayzah’s management.

On Sunday, a statement was shared across Jah Prayzah’s social media platforms, announcing the passing of Sekuru John Mukombe in the early morning hours. Unfortunately, the statement did not disclose specific details regarding the cause of his demise.

Official Statement: Dear JP Family,

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Sekuru John Mukombe, the cherished father of Jah Prayzah. He peacefully departed in the early hours of this morning.

During this challenging period, we humbly seek your thoughts and prayers for Jah Prayzah and his family. We kindly urge everyone to respect their privacy as they navigate through this profound loss.

The family expresses gratitude for the unwavering love and support you have consistently shown and appreciates your understanding during these difficult moments.

Further information regarding funeral arrangements and ways to pay respects will be shared in the coming days. Thank you for your kindness and condolences.