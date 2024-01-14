A comprehensive BBC investigation has unveiled alleged manipulative practices employed by the late Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua, who founded the Synagogue Church of All Nations (Scoan). The revelations suggest that Joshua, accused of widespread abuse and torture spanning nearly two decades, engaged in deceptive tactics to stage miracles that garnered global attention.

The investigative report, drawing insights from over 25 church insiders across the UK, Nigeria, Ghana, the US, South Africa, and Germany, delves into six ways in which Joshua allegedly tricked followers:

The Emergency Department: An exclusive section of the church, named the “emergency department,” was responsible for making the miracles appear genuine. Patients were screened, and a select few were chosen to be filmed and prayed for by Joshua. Drugs: Foreign visitors seeking healing were reportedly instructed to stop taking their prescribed medications, with Joshua allegedly ordering pharmacists to provide the same medicine covertly mixed into fruit drinks blessed by him. Brainwashing: Followers were encouraged to exaggerate their health issues to enhance the perceived impact of the miracles. The church allegedly had a ready supply of wheelchairs to manipulate followers into using them for dramatic effect. Bribes: Some disciples claim they were tasked with finding people in need of money to pretend to be sick. They would offer payment to individuals to act out specific scenes during healing crusades. Fake Medical Certificates: Medical reports stating cures of HIV/AIDS and cancer were allegedly faked, with doctors on camera confirming the cures. Insiders contend that the entire process was orchestrated by Joshua. Video Manipulation: Miracles were filmed and edited to create an illusion of instantaneous healing. Before and after footage was allegedly spliced together, shot months or even a year apart, and anything deemed undesirable was edited out.

The investigation suggests a pattern of deception orchestrated by Joshua, challenging the authenticity of the miracles he claimed to perform.