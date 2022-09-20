ZANU PF Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena has applied for his case of stealing US$5.8 million from Cottco to be thrown out bcoz Cottco didn’t complain.

Apparently, critics ask how could Cottco have complained when the money was looted through the connivance of its management which was arrested too.

Wadyajena was arrested and later freed on bail.

Meanwhile, he also had his passport which was confiscated as part of bail conditions handed back to him.

The move was roundly criticised with many accusing the state of selective application of the law.

Zwnews