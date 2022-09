Wife of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chair Job Sikhala has been released after her arrest on charges of violating traffic laws.

She was arrested while on her way to Chikurubi Maximum Prison to see her detained husband.

“I’ve just communicated with Mai Sikhala who confirmed the arrest advises that she was released but her vehicle was impounded.

“She is currently at Chikurubi Prison visiting Hon @JobSikhala1, tweeted CCC,” spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said.

Zwnews