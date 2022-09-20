The topical issue of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) has heard many voices regularly speaking, except the South African employers.

Meanwhile, Gerhard Papenfus the Chief Executive Officer of National Employers Association of South Africa says removing Zimbabweans who had these visas won’t create new jobs.

Apparently, the matter of ZEP has been a hot topic in Zimbabwe and SA.

In some cases xenophobic attacks have erupted against foreigners on allegations that they were taking away jobs.

In other scenarios they have been accused of fuelling criminality.

Zwnews