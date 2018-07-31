LATEST: ED Mnangagwa survives Bhora Musango: Says ally

Justice Mayor Wadyajena has made a statement suggesting that Emmerson Mnangagwa won elections against odds. Writing online, the Gokwe born young Zanu PF politician praised his hero for proving that he is not a military project but his own man.

Said Wadyajena.

“Now that we’ve won, the major focus must be on revival of the economy. This result is proof of what we’ve always known, H.E @ edmnangagwa is his own man. Bhora musango(voting for opposition by party factions) was real but failed entirely. As someone on the receiving end of that ploy I am relieved Zimbabweans saw past it.”

Wadyajena is set to return to parliament after winning the Gokwe-Nembudziya seat.