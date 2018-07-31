Over 1 176 000 votes rigged, Jonathan Moyo ‘exposes’ ZEC

Former Higher Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has suggested that over a million votes could have been cooked after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission(ZEC) failed to display 21% of presidential results outside polling booths as required by law.
Below is his statement:
It is important to put into perspective the number of voters whose rights were violated by ZEC’s illegal failure to post the presidential results outside 21% of 10,985 polling stations, as required by the Electoral Act. The potential number of voters
#ZEC prejudiced is 1,176,000!