Over 1 176 000 votes rigged, Jonathan Moyo ‘exposes’ ZEC

By Takunda Shumba
- 31st July 2018
Former Higher Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has suggested that over a million votes could have been cooked after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission(ZEC) failed to display 21% of presidential results outside polling booths as required by law.

Below is his statement:

It is important to put into perspective the number of voters whose rights were violated by ZEC’s illegal failure to post the presidential results outside 21% of 10,985 polling stations, as required by the Electoral Act. The potential number of voters #ZEC prejudiced is 1,176,000!