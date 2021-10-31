All is now set for the inaugural Miss Gokwe contest with various beauties battling out for supremacy in a historic pagaent which is being held under the auspices of Join Africa Business Network (JABN).

The first of its kind in the cotton-growing Midlands town, the beauty pageant is currently underway this Friday night at a local hotel.

Speaking to Zwnews on the sidelines of the cavalcade, JABN Gokwe Hotel Projects Manager Sekai Degmar Dzingeni (main picture), said the contestants will also go through intelligence tests with the winners expected to walk away with food hampers and prize monies.

“This pagaent is actually historic in the sense that it is the first of its kind here in Gokwe. Our participants will have to go through intelligence tests because we believe in beauty with brains,” said Dzingeni who is also known as Seh Calaz in local circles.

Event guest and reigning Miss Reds, Kimyola Banda (pictured above) said:

“The girls are raring to go and we would like to thank the team from JABN for giving our girls an opportunity to showcase their beauty and talent to the merrymaking citizenry. As a marginalized community, Gokwe never had an event of this kind and we are really grateful to those who saw it fit to have a show of this kind,” she said.

Zwnews