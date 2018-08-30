ED Mnangagwa reappoints Mohadi and Chiwenga…swearing in pictures

HARARE: President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reappointed Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga as his Vice Presidents.

Mohadi and Chiwenga took the oath of office in front of Chief Justice Luke Malaba, promising to “defend and to protect the constitution of Zimbabwe”.

They were both accompanied by their young wives and later held a photo session with President Mnangagwa, CJ Malaba and family members.

The swearing of the two VPs follows the inauguration of Mnangagwa on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium.