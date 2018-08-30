‘Mnangagwa’s Commission of Inquiry is a joke’..full list of 7 member team

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a seven-member Commission of Inquiry into the August 1 killing of unarmed protestors.

But the inclusion of Zanu PF apologist Professor Charity Manyeruke raises serious questions about Mnangagwa’s commitment to truth, many think this could be another big cover up unfolding.

“There is only one name which reeks of oddity there and that is the name of Charity Manyeruke. Her stint as a propagandist posing as a political analyst for ZBC gives her integrity bad odour. She is anything but independent. Otherwise the Commission is on paper perfect,” said Stanley Goreraza.

Manyeruke was recently featured in Zanu PF election campaign adverts.

More worrying are the terms of reference that will guide the work of the Inquiry: