A Harare High Court dismissed an application by Tambudzani Muleya, the ex-wife of Vice President Kembo Mohadi, for post-divorce maintenance.
Justice Esther Chiremba, in a judgement delivered Monday, said the Matabeleland South Senator was employed and had no dependents.
The judge also ruled that Muleya had been awarded capital assets and should use them for her upkeep.
“In this case, all factors considered, it my considered view that the applicant is not entitled to be maintained by the respondent. While she is fairly advanced in age, and has greatly diminished prospects of remarriage, she was awarded capital assets upon divorcing with the respondent,” the judge said.
“She got three pieces of real estate, two of which are developed, more than 500 herd of cattle, a motor vehicle in the form of a Discovery Land Rover, 50 percent shares in a company, more than US$25,000 in value of farm assets and household goods. There is no doubt that these assets can provide her with the income she needs to support herself.
“She can still live comfortably, even if she does not dispose of any of the two houses awarded to her. The applicant is still working and she can live off the assets she was awarded when the parties divorced. In the view of foregoing, I will dismiss the application.”