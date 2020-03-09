Italy’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte has urged the public to stay at home, saying: “The future depends on us and everyone must do their part.”

The whole of Italy is now under lockdown as the country tries to stop the spread of coronavirus.

All public gatherings are banned, sports events including football matches are suspended, and movement is being severely restricted across the country in a bid to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

Italy is the worst-hit nation in Europe with 463 virus-related deaths , an increase of almost 100 in a 24-hour period, and more than 9,000 confirmed infections in just over two weeks.

Around 60 million people will now effectively be placed under quarantine by the strict measures which had already been introduced in northern and some central areas over the weekend.

