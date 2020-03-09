HARARE: Zimbabwe police and health officers are hunting a 26-year old man who skipped screening procedures for Covid 19 at Wilkins Hospital on Sunday after presenting symptoms associated with the disease.

A 26-year-old man who travelled from Thailand 19 days ago and was supposed to undergo Covid 19 tests at Wilkins Hospital after exhibiting some symptoms of the virus, reportedly ran away from Wilkins hospital on Sunday before the medical team could take his specimen.

City Health Director, Dr Prosper Chonzi, said the man was referred to Wilkins Hospital for further assessment after his temperature was recorded at 38.6.

Dr Chonzi said the patient who was accompanied by his father and two other men arrived at Wilkins Hospital on Sunday but they all disappeared before the screening process was conducted.

The man’s whereabouts are still not yet known but Dr Chonzi said the 14-day incubation period had lapsed hence chances that he has the dreaded Covid 19 disease are quite slim.

Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that they are handling the case which was reported to Marlborough Police Station on Sunday.

He added that police escorted health officials to an address in Mount Pleasant which the men had given as their residential address, but could not locate him.

A check with records at the Immigration Department, revealed that the man had given another address in Pomona suburb, but still, he could not be located.

The story is awash on social media, but City health officials have assured the nation that they remain on high alert and there is no reason to panic over this incident.

state media