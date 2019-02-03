VP Kembo Mohadi accused of murder, rape and smuggling

Kembo Mohadi has “a litany of corruption allegations trailing him”, Norton MP Temba Mliswa (Independent) said on Saturday as he invited a lawsuit from the Vice President.

Mohadi has served Mliswa with a letter demanding that he retracts Twitter accusations that he is corrupt.

Mliswa triggered the row on February 1 when, reacting to news of the dissolution of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, he encouraged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to “move to the corrupt ministers in Cabinet beginning with VP Mohadi.”

Mohadi’s lawyer Norman Mugiya said Mliswa’s claim that Mohadi is corrupt was “completely untrue”.

The lawyer said Mliswa’s tweet was “defamatory per se or intended to mean that our client is a dishonourable person.”

Mohadi demanded a prominent retraction and apology within 24 hours, failing which he would sue for defamation.

But defiantly, Mliswa has told the Vice President to sue him, stating it would give him “pleasure to expose the evidence gathered.”

“It’s time we dealt with corruption from a top to bottom approach; the gloves are off!,” Mliswa tweeted on Saturday.

The MP claimed Mohadi was the “godfather of smuggling in Beitbridge and has abused his power for too long.”

“There are even allegations of rape and murder against him, a dossier of which I’ll be compiling for submission to Mnangagwa I look forward to His Excellency acting upon the info,” Mliswa said.

