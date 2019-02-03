General Chiwenga suffers ‘medical emergency’, airlifted to South Africa

Vice President Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga was airlifted to a South African hospital on Saturday in what government sources described as a “medical emergency.”

The former army general, who executed a coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017, is being treated at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.

There was no official reaction to Chiwenga’s latest medical trip, after he was treated in Johannesburg last October for what a government spokesman later said was “exhaustion” and 1980s injuries from the war of liberation.

“He’s in a terrible shape. His condition sent the entire government into panic,” a top government official told ZimLive on condition they were not named.

Chiwenga and his wife, Mary, have been losing their skin pigmentation, a rare phenomenon he has suggested was caused by poisoning. His recent public appearances, in which he has appeared agitated and angrily fidgety, have raised fears about his health.

zimlive