VP Chiwenga’s Power ‘Succumbs’ To Illness …Parly Pressured To Remove Him

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s power will soon succumb to Illness as he has not been able to discharge his duties in the past months, Members of Parliament have been called upon to kickstart a process of removing him from his post.

Speaking to Zimbabwe Mail Political Analyst Fortune Mlalazi said, “The Vice President of Zimbabwe has become a liability and it’s high time that he must be removed from the position because he is now incapable of discharging his duties.

“If we read the constitution, it clearly tells us that someone who is as sick as Chiwenga who can spend months without reporting for duty can be removed by parliament. It actually says when he has the inability to perform the functions of the office because of physical or mental incapacity he should be removed. I am calling upon our MPs to urgently write to the speaker and call for a special joint seating to remove Chiwenga from that post.” However, Constitutional lawyer Shephard Dube said the removal of Chiwenga will be a mistake as it will leave President Emmerson Mnangagwa unchecked. “Removing Chiwenga will tilt the balance of power in Zanu PF and Zimbabwe. History has taught us that is not a good thing. Chiwenga currently serves as the biggest check to Mnangagwa.”Dube said. “Left unchecked ED will become another Mugabe. Leaders should be removed through elections at Congresses, not through Coups and Underhand methods.”

The constitution of Zimbabwe says:

1. The Senate and the National Assembly, by a joint resolution passed by at least one-half of their total membership, may resolve that the question whether or not the President or a Vice-President should be removed from office for– a. serious misconduct; b. failure to obey, uphold or defend this Constitution; c. wilful violation of this Constitution; or d. inability to perform the functions of the office because of physical or mental incapacity; should be investigated in terms of this section. 2. Upon the passing of a resolution in terms of subsection (1), the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders must appoint a joint committee of the Senate and the National Assembly consisting of nine members reflecting the political composition of Parliament, to investigate the removal from office of the President or Vice-President, as the case may be. 3. If– a. the joint committee appointed in terms of subsection (2) recommends the removal from office of the President or Vice-President; and b. the Senate and the National Assembly, by a joint resolution passed by at least two-thirds of their total membership, resolve that the President or Vice-President, as the case may be, should be removed from office; the President or Vice-President thereupon ceases to hold office. -Zimbabwe Mail