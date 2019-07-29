Granny murdered over cock row

Mberengwa villagers were recently left dump founded after waking up to inexplicable news that a 93-year-old granny, Nyamazana Sibanda was fatally assaulted by her grandson following misunderstanding over a cock.

It has been reported that Trymore Sibanda (42) confronted his grandmother for selling a cock for RTGS$15 which he described as peanuts.

An altercation broke that saw Trymore failing to control his temper as he took an axe and struck the old lady several times all over the body before he fled away.

Midlands police spokesperson inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident.

“We received reports that, Trymore Sibanda was angered by the decision by his grandmother to sell his cock for RTGS$15 and that led him to take an axe from a hut and truck his granny several times all over the body”, said inspector Goko.

It is alleged that Nyamazana collapsed and died on the spot.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the scene and went onto hiding.

One of the close relatives Tapiwa Mandura pronounced Trymore as a discourteous child who is always after drugs.

“Trymore is an ill-mannered child. He always come home stone drunk and disrespectful to Gogo Nyamazana,” said Mandura.

Inspector Goko appealed to the members of the public to solve home quarrels amicably and to shun violence.