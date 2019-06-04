VP Chiwenga Now “Very Sick” To Return To Work

Ailing Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will only return to work once his health has improved, presidential spokesperson George Charamba said on Monday.

Charamba said it is not a secret that Chiwenga is unwell.

“We have never made a secret of it. The Vice President has not been feeling well and must be allowed to recover. We want his health to rally back before he can report for work. We really have been upfront about this,” said Charamba.

Charamba was evasive on whether Chiwenga was in the country or not but recent media reports suggested the Vice President had been airlifted to India for specialist treatment.

“As you may recall, the last time the VP was in India for medical attention, so this time, he was due for review,” Charamba was quoted as having said.

“As far as we know, he went for a routine check-up which was scheduled. I don’t know what you mean when you say he was unwell when he left. All I know is that it was time for a medical check-up.”

Insiders, however, claimed Chiwenga late last week had checked into a local private hospital “for a few hours” suggesting he might have slipped back into the country

Chiwenga has not been seen in public for over a month with an undisclosed ailment. The former Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces has been unwell since he masterminded the coup that toppled former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017 and elevated Emmerson Mnangagwa to President.

– New Zimbabwe.