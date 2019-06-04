Elikem dumps pregnant Zimbabwe girlfriend, Beds Ghana sugar mummy

After getting the attention of an older single former Ghana deputy minister, Pokello Nare’s ex husband Elikem Kumordzie, has dumped his pregnant Zimbabwe girlfriend Edith Chibhamu.

Sources say Elikem’s womanizing ways got in the way of the relationship, he was rumored to be fratenizing with another woman whilst in a relationship with Edith who is carrying his child.

Edith took to social media to share her devastation.

Elikem who specialises in older business women is reportedly dating Ghana’s former Deputy Minister of Gender, Rachel Appoh, who confessed to sleeping with the former Big Brother actor as claimed.